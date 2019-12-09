The Biscuit in Somerville Is Closing; Plans to Move to New Location

A bakery-cafe in Somerville apparently has to leave its home of 15 years, but it looks like it will be moving to a new space.

Eater Boston is reporting that The Biscuit on Washington Street is planning to shut down at the end of the month, with a fundraising page for the place indicating that this revolves around a landlord dispute and that they say have to move out. The fundraising page mentions that the they have found a new location nearby and that it is "unique" and "subterranean" that will be a storage space for their equipment and inventory for now.

The Biscuit first opened in 2004, offering such items as muffins, biscuits, scones, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizza, coffee, and more.

The current address for The Biscuit is 406 Washington Street; it is not yet known what its new address will be, so keep checking back for updates. (Its website is at https://www.visitthebiscuit.com/)