The Last Spud’s Restaurant & Pub Is Closing

What was once a small local group of casual dining spots will soon officially disappear from the local landscape, as its last location is being sold by the owner.

According to a source, Bruce Spaulding of Spud's Restaurant & Pub in Rowley is planning to sell the restaurant in January, saying that "It's time to take some days off, travel, and enjoy my family." This has been confirmed on several Facebook posts, including the Boston's Wicked North Shore Facebook page, which mentions that a seafood restaurant could be taking over the space (though this has not been confirmed as of yet).

Spud's first started out in 1984 and once had outlets in Danvers, Saugus, Woburn, and North Hampton, NH, all of which have since closed.

The address for Spud's in Rowley is 255 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1), Rowley, MA 01969.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

