These Popular Bars and Restaurants in Mass. Have Announced They Will Be Closing for Now

Avocados in Stoughton, the Fenway location of Cask 'n Flagon, Galway House in Jamaica Plain, The Painted Burro and Rosebud in Somerville's Davis Square

Cask _n Flagon Fenway - Exterior (2)

Another group of dining spots in the Greater Boston area have decided to shut down for the time being, joining countless other restaurants that have already done so.

According to a number of sources, including some on the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Avocados in Stoughton, the Fenway location of Cask 'n Flagon, Galway House in Jamaica Plain, The Painted Burro and Rosebud in Somerville's Davis Square, and Squeeze Juice Company's locations in downtown Boston, the Seaport District, and Somerville's Assembly Row have all announced that they will be closing for some or all of the winter--or an undisclosed amount of time--with all but The Painted Burro and Rosebud (which will close after business hours on December 31) already shutting down. As reported in earlier articles, a huge number of dining and drinking spots in and around Boston have made similar decisions as the pandemic continues and state and local have put restrictions on restaurants and bars, while foot traffic in many parts of the region has decreased dramatically.

