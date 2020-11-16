This Iconic New England Lobster Shack Is Up for Sale

One of the best-known seafood shacks in New England is on the market.

According to a source, Markey's Lobster Pool in Seabrook, NH, is for sale, with an article from seacoastonline.com confirming this, indicating (via a sales brochure given by the commercial division of Keller-Williams Real Estate) that the owner of the dining spot is looking to retire. Markey's is often mentioned in the same breath as Brown's across the street, with both being landmark seafood restaurants known for their lobster rolls, fried clams, and more.

Markey's first opened its doors back in 1971.

The address for Markey's Lobster Pool is 420 NH-286, Seabrook, NH 03874. Its website is at https://www.markeyslobsterpound.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]