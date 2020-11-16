food and drink

This Iconic New England Lobster Shack Is Up for Sale

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

Markey's Lobster Pound/ Facebook

One of the best-known seafood shacks in New England is on the market.

According to a source, Markey's Lobster Pool in Seabrook, NH, is for sale, with an article from seacoastonline.com confirming this, indicating (via a sales brochure given by the commercial division of Keller-Williams Real Estate) that the owner of the dining spot is looking to retire. Markey's is often mentioned in the same breath as Brown's across the street, with both being landmark seafood restaurants known for their lobster rolls, fried clams, and more.

Markey's first opened its doors back in 1971.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 7 mins ago

Socially-Distant Santa Claus Makes House Calls for a Cause

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

The address for Markey's Lobster Pool is 420 NH-286, Seabrook, NH 03874. Its website is at https://www.markeyslobsterpound.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food and drinklobsterhidden bostonRestaurant Talk
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us