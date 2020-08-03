This Popular Cambridge Drinking Spot Is Up For Sale

This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

A pair of restaurants and bars known in part for their beer options could be down to just one, as its newer location is on the market.



According to a number of sources, including a few within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Bukowski Tavern in the Inman Square section of Cambridge is for sale, with Cambridge Day confirming this while a check on the space over the weekend indeed showed a "Restaurant Space Available" sign out front. Phone calls to the Cambridge Street spot have not been able to go through and a message sent has gone unanswered; if we find out more information on its exact status, we will post an update here.



The Cambridge location of Bukowski Tavern opened in 2003, joining the original location on Dalton Street in Boston's Back Bay, which debuted in 1998. Both locations have featured American fare and a wide variety of beers over the years.



The address for Bukowski Tavern in Inman Square is 1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for both restaurants can be found at https://bukowskitavern.net/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)