Tom’s BaoBao in Cambridge’s Harvard Square Has Closed

A Cambridge restaurant that had originally planned to expand to a number of locations has quietly shut down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page and a tweet from @deedubya, Tom's BaoBao in Harvard Square is closed for good, with a recent Facebook comment from the place (which was buried in a months-old post) confirming this. The dining spot, which was located within the Crimson Galleria and which featured steamed buns, was started by Tom Tong, who founded the Chinese bao company GanQiShi and whose blog called him "part CEO, part tea expert, part international man of mystery."

It was originally reported that 30 locations of Tom's BaoBao had been planned for the Northeast, but only one other outlet ended up opening--in Providence--and that location has since closed.

The address for Tom's BaoBao was 84 Winthrop Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138.

