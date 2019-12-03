Tony C’s in Boston’s Fenway Has Closed

A restaurant and sports bar that was popular with Red Sox fans has shut down.

A Twitter post from @Caddy2489 indicated this morning that Tony C's in the Fenway section of Boston is no longer in business, with Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting confirming that the Boylston Street spot indeed shut down over the weekend. No reason has been given for its closure as of yet, and it is not known what might take over the space, so stay tuned for updates.

Tony C's first opened its Fenway outlet in April of 2016, taking over the space where a location of Jerry Remy's Sports Bar & Grill had been. Currently, other locations of Tony C's can be found in the Seaport District along with Burlington, Peabody, and Somerville.

The address for the now-closed Tony C's in the Fenway was 1265 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the other locations can be found at https://www.tonycssportsbar.com/

