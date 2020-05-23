coronavirus relief

Watch David Ortiz Cook on Ming Tsai’s Now-Virtual Cooking Fundraiser

The livestream will raise money for the Boston-based organization Family Reach

By Josh Sullivan

531564385AP00021_East_Meats
Getty Images For SBWFF

Two Boston icons are teaming up to raise money for local cancer patients this weekend.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will join Ming Tsai, the celebrity chef and owner of the Blue Dragon restaurant in Boston's Seaport district, Sunday for Tsai's annual celebrity fundraiser "Cooking Live," which has gone virtual for the first time this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reese Witherspoon and Paris Hilton are also scheduled to cook live from their kitchens in the show. Chefs José Andrés, Amanda Freitag and Aarón Sánchez will also join Tsai's show on Sunday, along with Ben McKee, the bassist for Imagine Dragons and a Berklee College of Music alumnus.

The livestream will raise money for the Boston-based organization Family Reach. The organization offers financial support for families going through cancer treatment. In the past, John Krasinski and Matt Damon have served as guests, and Guy Fieri appeared virtually on Friday.

No word on if Ortiz and Tsai will make Big Papi's Big Dominican Lunch, as featured last month on "SNL."

To watch the real-life show, tune in to Tsai's Instagram at 4 p.m. Ortiz will feature at 7:20 p.m.

More on Boston's Restaurant Scene

Roger Berkowitz 19 hours ago

PODCAST: Legal Sea Foods’ CEO on the Dish He Misses Serving Most and How to Make It

coronavirus May 21

HEAR IT: 3 Ideas an Acclaimed, Experimental Mass. Restaurant May Try to Survive

This article tagged under:

coronavirus reliefcoronavirusBoston Red SoxDavid Ortizming tsai
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us