Two Boston icons are teaming up to raise money for local cancer patients this weekend.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will join Ming Tsai, the celebrity chef and owner of the Blue Dragon restaurant in Boston's Seaport district, Sunday for Tsai's annual celebrity fundraiser "Cooking Live," which has gone virtual for the first time this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reese Witherspoon and Paris Hilton are also scheduled to cook live from their kitchens in the show. Chefs José Andrés, Amanda Freitag and Aarón Sánchez will also join Tsai's show on Sunday, along with Ben McKee, the bassist for Imagine Dragons and a Berklee College of Music alumnus.

The livestream will raise money for the Boston-based organization Family Reach. The organization offers financial support for families going through cancer treatment. In the past, John Krasinski and Matt Damon have served as guests, and Guy Fieri appeared virtually on Friday.

No word on if Ortiz and Tsai will make Big Papi's Big Dominican Lunch, as featured last month on "SNL."

To watch the real-life show, tune in to Tsai's Instagram at 4 p.m. Ortiz will feature at 7:20 p.m.