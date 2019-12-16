Yellow Door Taqueria to Open Second Boston Location

The team behind an award-winning Mexican restaurant in Dorchester and a dining and drinking spot in the South End will be shutting down the latter as the former gets ready to expand into its space.

Boston Magazine is reporting that Yellow Door Taqueria in Dorchester's Lower Mills is planning to open a second location, taking over the Lion's Tail space in the Ink Block area of the South End. The article says that Lion's Tail will be open until December 30, at which point the space will apparently go through renovations for a couple of months, with Yellow Door opening in the Harrison Avenue space in February.

Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys, Brian O'Donnell, and Taniya Nayak are involved with both Yellow Door Taqueria and Lion's Tail, and Boston Magazine says that general manager Andrew Toto will be a managing partner involved with the expansion of Yellow Door while Lion's Tail partner Jarek Mountain will help with the beverage program and executive chef Carolina Curtin will head up the kitchens of both locations of the Mexican eatery.

Lion's Tail first opened in late 2016 while the original location of Yellow Door Taqueria opened in the summer of 2017, with Boston Magazine awarding Yellow Door "best tacos" for 2019.

The address for Lion's Tail (and the upcoming location of Yellow Door Taqueria) is 300 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. The website for the former is at https://www.lionstailboston.com/ and the website for the latter is at https://www.yellowdoortaqueria.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)