‘Going to be a great event': Somerville ready for PorchFest despite rain

Despite the threat of rain this weekend, the 14th annual PorchFest in Somerville, Massachusetts, is on!

The city's beloved event is scheduled to be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"PorchFest always has a way for the sun to come out just at the right time," said Jeff Shwom, a PorchFest participant and performer. "It's just going to be a great event."

This year, PorchFest participants need badges to put on their properties. The change comes after the indie rock band Guster's show drew a huge crowd last year. The band started in Somerville.

"I got to see the tens of thousands of people clog the streets, clog driveways and sidewalks, and unfortunately, it created a slightly unsafe environment for everyone involved," Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. said. "Last year, there was, around the Guster performance, an ambulance was needed."

Free performances by hundreds of bands and artists will take place Saturday in Somerville.

Burnley added that 13 high-traffic roads are off-limits for performances.

"Most streets will be allowed to have performances, several will not," he said. Mainly major roads like Broadway, Cedar … some of the major thoroughfares throughout the city north to south."

Volunteers will also direct attendees to the nearly 500 performances on sidewalks and porches.

Meteorologists say rain is expected in the morning, but things should clear as the day progresses. People are advised to bring some rain gear -- and dancing shoes."I think Somerville is a beautiful place with beautiful people that know how to have a good time in the right way," said Jeff Shwom, a PorchFest participant and performer.

