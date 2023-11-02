Green Day is coming to Fenway Park next summer

Punk rock powerhouse Green Day is coming to Boston next summer, headlining a show at Fenway Park along with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

The Saviors Tour celebrates the launch of the "Saviors" album, and its 2024 timing will also mark the 30th anniversary of Green Day's 1994 album "Dookie" and the 20th anniversary of 2004's "American Idiot." Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will all return to an international stage for the tour, which makes its only New England stop at Fenway Park on Aug. 7.

North American tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and general sales begin on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. For more details, visit greenday.com.