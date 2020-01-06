Heartwarming and Hilarious: A Sneak Peek at Gronk’s Epic Appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Rob Gronkowski doesn't do anything quietly. So it should come as no surprise that the former New England Patriots tight end made his presence known when he stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The appearance, which airs Tuesday at 3 p.m. on NBC10 Boston, featured Gronk rapping, cooking and even doing his best Oprah Winfrey impression.

The highlight of his appearance was when he surprised 12-year-old Quinn Miller of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Quinn plays football for the Darlington Braves and her story went viral after she spoke out how she's been bullied for playing what people told her is "a boy's game." She even got to meet Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore at Gillette Stadium last year.

But Gronkowski is Miller's favorite player. She was in the audience for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" when Gronk came out from behind a curtain to present her with a signed football and Gronkowski #87 jersey. He also agreed to give her some football lessons.

But that wasn't the end of Gronk's appearance. He stuck around to talk about his life after football, the big Super Bowl party he's hosting this year and even promoted his "Snow Teeth Whitening Kit," giving one away to everyone in the audience as he channeled his inner Oprah.

"You get one, you get one, you get one," he shouted. "You all get one!"

After that, he did an impromptu guest rap alongside fellow show guests Luis Fonsi and Jenna Dewan.

Watch Gronk's full appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at 3 p.m. Tuesday on NBC10 Boston.