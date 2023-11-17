We all know it isn't a good idea to talk politics at the Thanksgiving table. So forget red vs. blue states. Instead, we're talking green vs. orange states (green bean casserole vs. yams/sweet potatoes).

Campbell's Soup Company released its annual "State of the Sides" report along with a map that shows the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state. 5,000 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving (100 per state) were surveyed.

The survey was conducted by market research company OnePoll and data was collected from July 25 to Aug. 3, 2023.

In analyzing the map of America's favorite side dishes, there's one clear winner.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mashed potatoes are the front-runner to be on the most plates this Thanksgiving.

Turkey no longer reigns supreme. Findings showed that over half of the United States would be content to only have sides on their holiday plates and 67% of Americans prefer side dishes to the main entrée!

Here are the top 5 most popular side dishes in 2023:

Mashed Potatoes Stuffing/Dressing Mac and Cheese (new to the top 5 for 2023) Yams/Sweet Potatoes Green Bean Casserole

Illinois tied between salad and mashed potatoes as their favorite side dish and 84% of Virginians prefer cooking the sides to the turkey more than any other state. California and New York prefer a root vegetable dish. Florida also tied between a root vegetable dish and bread as their favorite side.