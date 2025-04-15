Holidays

Candy to top Easter purchases as Americans projected to spend near-record $23.6B

Holidays like Easter hold strong emotional significance, even during times of economic uncertainty

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Americans are expected to spend a near-record $23.6 billion on Easter in 2025, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s up from $22.4 billion in 2024 and just shy of the all-time high of $24 billion recorded in 2023.

U.S. adult consumers plan to spend an average of $189.26 on food, gifts, candy, clothing and decorations for the holiday, up from an average of $177.06 in 2024.

Food and candy historically tend to be among the largest spending categories, but decorations are gaining ground. About 51% plan to buy Easter decorations in 2025, which is up from 41% in 2019. Total spending on decorations has increased from $1 billion to $1.7 billion over that same period, the NRF said.

About 92% of Americans will spend money on candy, 89% will purchase food, 65% will buy gifts and 49% will buy clothing.

"Overall, consumers are budgeting $12 more per person on Easter this year, compared with last year — even as they slow their spending on other goods," the NRF said in a statement. "However, not all consumers feel able to stretch their wallets for the holiday. In fact, lower-income households who earn under $50,000 a year are keeping their spending flat."

Even as costs rise, the NRF said that holidays like Easter continue to hold strong emotional significance, even during times of economic uncertainty.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysConsumer
