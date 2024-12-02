It's the final holiday stretch at the Biden White House. The theme is ‘A Season of Peace and Light'

It's the final holiday stretch for President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who has decked out the White House with some whimsical decorations to evoke the “peace and light” of the season.

The festive display includes a towering Christmas tree surrounded by an amusement park-style carousel, brass-colored bells and sleigh bells lining a hallway, and a ceiling design that mimics snowfall.

The first lady invited National Guard families to be among the first members of the public to see the decorations, which are based on the theme of “A Season of Peace and Light.” She also spoke at a separate event held to thank the volunteers who helped with the monumental job of decorating the interior and exterior of the White House.

“This would not be possible without your work,” she said. “It's been incredible to watch all of you transform this space year after year, and you traded time with families for hours of gluing.”

More than 300 volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House's public spaces and its 83 Christmas trees with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 paper doves and some 165,000 lights used on wreaths, garlands and other displays.

A carousel surrounds the White House Christmas Tree during a media preview of the 2024 holiday decorations at the White House on Dec. 2, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The theme for this year's White House holiday decorations is “Season of Peace and Light.” (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The official White House tree, a towering Fraser fir from North Carolina that was anchored to the ceiling of the Blue Room after a chandelier was removed, sits at the center of a colorful carousel with reindeer, swans and other animals bobbing up and down on poles. The tree is awash in twinkling multicolored lights and three-dimensional holiday sweets like peppermints and ribbon candies. It also sports the names of every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.

Guests enter the White House beneath a rotating starlight and quickly come upon the Gold Star tree, honoring the families of fallen service members. The tree is made of six gold-toned stars, one for each of the six branches of the military, stacked one on top of the other.

The bells lining the East Colonnade hallway are meant to symbolize the sounds of the holidays. The ceiling and windows upstairs in the East Room are covered with reflective decorations designed to create the feeling of snow falling. Silhouettes of people holding hands decorate the bases of two large Christmas trees that flank the center door of the room.

Light shines through colored glass ornaments and prisms in the Green Room while paper doves in the Red Room carry messages of peace. Doves are also suspended overhead along the Cross Hall, which runs between the East Room and the State Dining Room.

In the State Dining Room, a starburst made out of sugar shines above the massive gingerbread White House, which includes snow-covered South Grounds dotted with dozens of twinkling mini Christmas trees and a scene of people ice skating in a rink on the South Lawn.

The sugary confection — which is for display purposes only and never eaten — was built using 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds of pastillage, a sugar paste, 45 pounds of chocolate, 50 pounds of royal icing, and 10 pounds of gum paste.

Military families from the USS Delaware and the USS Gabrielle Giffords, two Navy vessels that Jill Biden sponsors, to make paper garlands decorating the State Dining Room, including two large trees there.

As part of Joining Forces, Jill Biden's White House initiative to support military families, the first lady allowed National Guard families to be the first to experience the decor. She invited their children — girls in sparkly dresses and shoes and boys sporting bow ties — to join her on the stage as she thanked their parents for serving their country.

The Bidens' late son, Beau, was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

First Lady Jill Biden received this year’s White House Christmas tree, named “Tree-mendous,” on Monday from a farm in North Carolina that was devastated by Hurricane Helene