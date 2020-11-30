Save These Dates: 2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Want to make sure your holiday cards and gifts arrive in time for Christmas? Save these dates, and keep in mind there may be extra surcharges for rush delivery during the holiday season.

Below are upcoming shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS:

United States Postal Service

The United States Postal Service said cards and packages need to be mailed no later than these dates for an expected delivery by Dec. 25:

Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service, Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and Hawaii to mainland First-Class Mail

Dec. 18: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards), First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) and Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail, Alaska to mainland Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express and Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office:

Nov. 6: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

UPS

Recommended last days to ship for Dec. 24 deliver. For more information on UPS pricing and international schedules, click here.

Dec. 14: UPS Ground

Dec. 21: UPS 3-Day Select

Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air

FedEx

These services and dates are based on shipping from one U.S. location to another, excluding Puerto Rico. For more information and details on international shipments, click here.

Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15: FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground

Dec. 21: FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22: FedEx Two-Day and FedEx Two-Day A.M.

Dec 23: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Extra Hours

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and FedEx SameDay City Priority

For shipping to Puerto Rico

Dec. 22: FedEx International Economy

Dec. 23: FedEx International Priority and FedEx International First

Dec. 24: FedEx International Next Flight

Amazon

Amazon has yet to publish its 2020 Holiday Delivery Calendar, which in years past has noted suggested deadlines for qualifying orders to arrive by Christmas.

However, Prime Members can take advantage of Amazon’s free one- and two-day shipping in the U.S. and same-day delivery on qualifying orders in some cities. But, with more consumers than ever expected to do their gift buying online this year there could be delays in shipping and shoppers should still get their orders in early or take advantage of some of Amazon's alternative deliver options that allow customers to retrieve their own packages from brick-and-mortar retail locations and neighborhood “hubs.”

We'll update this post once Amazon publishes their holiday calendar.