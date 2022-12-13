With Christmas quickly approaching, children all over the world are wondering what kind of home Santa takes off from on Christmas Eve before making a global voyage to deliver gifts.

Children and families who are curious about Santa's residence can visit the home virtually on Zillow, where the home is listed for $1,154,137, up 12 percent over the past year.

Anchored by a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, multiple tiny homes for elves and a futuristic toy-making facility are also included across the quaint and secluded 25 acres of land on the North Pole.

There's plenty of room for the reindeer as well, with a large garage storing an all-weather sleigh and stables for eight live-in reindeer, including a bonus stall for any red-nosed company.

Santa's reindeer have just been cleared to fly by the Schaumburg-based American Veterinary Medical Association, which gave the animals a health check-up to insure they would be in good shape for the long Christmas Eve flight.

The primary 2,500-square-foot home was initially built in 1822, giving the property an unmistakable old-world ambiance. Thanks to a renovation in 2013, the home also boasts plenty of modern amenities, including a gourmet kitchen with a 12-setting cookie oven and hot cocoa on tap.

The elf village consists of multiple 150-square-foot cottages, all having their unique appearance and personalization, making no two elf dwellings the same.

Among the elf village homes include a farmhouse, which features an open-concept floor plan and an atmosphere that would be extremely welcoming for dinner parties by a crackling fire.

A rustic mini-cabin shows off the elves' woodworking skills, highlighted by handmade carts carrying sugary treats and a butcher block desk owing to the elf's status as Head of Toys in the Woodworking Division.

Additionally, a petite bamboo bungalow offers a serene space for the elves, with room for yoga and meditation, along with a tea and sushi bar.

The home was first claimed by Santa and Mrs. Claus in 2016, with more than 3 million people surfing the home on Zillow since.

The home was initially worth just over $650,000 when it was first listed in 2016, with the property value increasing by nearly 77 percent over the past six years.

According to Zillow, the property's value was estimated by evaluating the prices of comparable homes in remote locations while adding a Santa premium.