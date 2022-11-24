The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: In Photos

Macy's kicked off their 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday,  Nov. 24, 2022, in New York, featuring giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrities and the one-and-only Santa Claus. This year's headliners include Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of "Funny Girl" and Dionne Warwick.

13 photos
1/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The Red Titan balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
2/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Dionne Warwick waves from a float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
3/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Spectators reach out to balloon puppet Tiptoe during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
4/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Handlers pull the Smokey Bear balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
5/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The University of Missouri marching band makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
6/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Spectators watch floats and balloons pass by on Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
7/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Spectators toss confetti as the parade makes its way down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
8/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
9/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
The Tom Turkey float leads the way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
10/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The Pillsbury Doughboy floats down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
11/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Cheerleaders make their way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
12/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The Green Giant float and Baby Yoda balloon make their way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
13/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Spectators line Sixth Avenue as they watch clowns, floats and balloons go by during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving Day ParadeMacy's

More Photo Galleries

World Cup Day 4 in Photos
World Cup Day 4 in Photos
Spain Opens With a 7–0 Blowout Against Costa Rica and Japan Takes a Surprise Win: World Cup Day 4 in Photos
Spain Opens With a 7–0 Blowout Against Costa Rica and Japan Takes a Surprise Win: World Cup Day 4 in Photos
Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos
Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos
PHOTOS: SUV Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham
PHOTOS: SUV Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us