Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, and in honor of those who have served, restaurants nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. For online discounts, you may need to register for ID.me to verify military service.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Since Veterans Day 2020, current military service members and their dependents, veterans and gold star families started getting lifetime free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Check out the deals below:

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active duty military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard members to visit their local Applebee's to enjoy an in-restaurant complimentary entree from an exclusive menu. These guests will also receive $5 toward their next meal for dine-in, to-go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bar Louie is inviting all active and retired military, and veterans to enjoy a complimentary Bar Louie Craft Burger on the house. Available all day and late-night, military members can choose from a selection of craft burger favorites like the Bourbon BBQ Burger, GastroBurger and more on Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11.

The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations and recipients must show valid military ID.

Lens Position: 1229

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country's veterans and active-duty members with a free chocolate chunk pizookie with no minimum food purchase. Current and former military will also receive a free appetizer coupon that can be used between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31, 2024..

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary meal from a prix fixe menu on Nov. 11. They will also receive a complimentary beverage.

Military members are asked to come in uniform or to bring their military ID or other proof of service.

Chili's is offering veterans and active military members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a select menu on Nov. 11. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty personnel with military ID on Monday, November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

Veterans and active-duty service members can visit their local Cracker Barrel location to receive a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special. The deal is available for dine-in guests nationwide.

Women have been a part of U.S. military history since the American Revolution, but the armed forces were not integrated until an executive order from President Harry Truman in 1948 - and women were only allowed to serve in direct ground combat roles starting in 2013. LX News host Tabitha Lipkin explores the history of U.S. women veterans with help from Jodie Grenier of the Foundation for Women Warriors.

On November 11, Dave & Buster’s is offering veterans and active military a free entree up to $20 and a $10 Power Card. Additionally, they can receive 15% off all food and beverage purchases every day, all year round!

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214. This is only available at participating locations, so make sure to call ahead.

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut of choice at participating locations on November 11. No purchase is necessary but the offer is available in-store only. Not available for mobile orders or orders placed in the app.

Veterans and active-duty military can visit any Firehouse Subs location for a free combo, including a medium sub, chips or a cookie, and a drink.

From 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on November 11th, Friendly’s will be offering Veterans a free meal. Veterans get a free All-American Cheeseburger and drink of choice with an active Military ID.

The restaurant buffet is showing its appreciation for the men and women in uniform with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, from 4 p.m. to close. Active members and veterans will receive a free “thank you” buffet and beverage.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor the U.S. military community, but both holidays serve different purposes.

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Red, White & Blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only. 1 per person.

Veterans face a number of adjustment challenges when they leave the military. That’s why the fitness training program SEALFIT is supporting the #BurpeesForVets Challenge, which is raising money to support them in their re-entry. SealFit coach and Air Force veteran Robert Owens explains how doing 11 seconds of burpees can help support our vets on Veterans Day. Watch NBCLX from 12PM to 3PM ET on Veterans Day for live coverage of the SEALFIT Veterans Day Challenge.

From Nov. 8 through Nov. 11, Kona Grill is offering 50% off food for all veterans and active-duty military. Dine-in only with military ID or proof of service.

Current military personnel and veterans can receive a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' popular Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product, at participating locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active duty military and veterans to visit their local Lucille's on Nov. 11 to enjoy an in-restaurant complimentary meal. There will be two entrees to choose from. These guests will also receive a $10 bonus card towards their next meal between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8.

"Freedom Isn't Free." Veterans will receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day.

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage or domestic draft beer on Veterans Day with valid proof of service.

Perry's is offering Veterans and military members a free dinner-cut pork chop or 3-course military menu for $39 November 11 from 4:00 p.m. - close when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entree.

Reservations and military ID are required.

Active or nonactive military, fire, police, EMTs, and their spouses can get 10% off their entire purchase on Nov. 11 when they mention the Hero Discount Program at the register. Valid ID is required to redeem.

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Red's Big Tavern Burger and bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11. The one-time offer is valid for dine-in only.

On Monday, Nov. 11, Starbucks will be offering a free “tall” (12-oz) hot or iced brewed coffee to active military service members, veterans and military spouses. Just mention your military affiliation when placing your order.

The offer is valid on café and drive-thru orders only. Limit one per customer.

Veterans will receive 50% off food all weekend long at STK Steakhouse, from Friday, November 8 through Monday, November 11.

Taziki’s will honor veterans with ‘Gyros for our Heroes’. All veterans will receive a free Grilled Chicken Gyro meal, which includes chips and a choice of side when they dine-in on Veterans Day.

Active military who are in a U.S. military uniform or present a valid Veteran’s ID in participating restaurants will receive a free classic donut on Veterans’ Day.

On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military can dine in from a special menu or receive a meal voucher to use at a later date for dine-in or carry-out. The voucher is good until May 30, 2025.

Twin Peaks will be offering Veterans a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans get to pick from a select menu with items such as a Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, Caesar Salad (Chicken or Shrimp), or Chicken Street Tacos at participating locations.

Military members past and present will receive a free meal for dine-in only on Veterans Day. Must present military or veteran ID.