4 Best Restaurants in Boston to Grab Delicious Dumplings

Just in time for National Dumpling Day!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday, September 26th, is National Dumpling Day and Boston has some serious reasons to celebrate.

Brittany Di Capua, of Boston Food Journal, shares her top four restaurants in and around the city to grab the little pouches of goodness whenever you have a craving.

4 Top Spots for Dumplings:

  1. Dumpling Daughter: Dumpling Daughter™
  2. Dumpling Café: Dumpling Cafe | Online order & menu | 695 Washington St Boston | 南北和
  3. Lincoln Tavern: Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant | American Restaurant in Boston, MA (lincolnsouthboston.com)
  4. Zuzu Mo:Mo: ZUZUMOMO – The MO:MO World

Di Capua says the best part about these delightful little dough balls is the fact that they are just as good the next day. Dumplings make the perfect leftovers and can be heated up and re-seared in a pan.

For more foodie favorites and ideas from Brittany check her out on Instagram @bostonfoodjournal.

