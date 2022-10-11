4 Must-Try Monochromatic Fall Fashion Looks That Will Turn Heads This Season

It can be challenging to keep up with some of the best fashion trends as they come and go throughout the season. Now that the weather has taken a turn, it's time to bring on sweet sweaters, jaw-dropping jackets and perfect pants.

One of the biggest emerging trends is the monochromatic style. Bright colors are in and since shades of the same color is the point, it's an affordable way to be on trend, and accessorizing is a dream.

Lindsay Rando, owner of the accessible and high fashion boutique brand Bobbles and Lace, says the trend is everywhere.

Watch above to see Lindsay's picks for 4 of the best monochromatic looks for the fall season.

