5 Fashionable and Affordable Back-to-School Style Tips for Your Kids

Now that kids are heading back into the classroom, confidence is everything. One of the easiest ways to build confidence from the moment they walk out the door is to dress them for success.

Parenting and lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, stopped by the Hub Today with some back-to-school style tips that you and your kids will fall in love with, and you won't need to break the bank.

5 Affordable Back-to-School Style Trends

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Braun-Silva says what's old is new again in terms of today's trends, including Vintage rock tees. Even if your kid doesn't know any of the artists they're wearing, think AC/DC or the Rolling Stones, the staple graphic t-shirt is timeless.

2. As the fall leaves turn, pumpkin spice-toned clothing is always a go-to, and it's no different this year. Pick up a few fall staples for your child; the colors won't steer you wrong in the season of spice.

3. Tie Dye is back, baby! This tried and true look seems to resurface over and over and has been on trend ever since the pandemic.

4 Varsity fashion like rugby shirts aren't considered super preppy anymore but more mainstream. It's another look that seems to float from generation to generation.

5. And lastly, layer up! As the temperatures start to dip, mix and match looks and layer on top of each other and you'll be warm -- and stylish.