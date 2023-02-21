toys

5 Toys and Games That'll Entertain the Kids Over February Break

A contributing editor for The Toy Insider shares ideas for kids 3 and up, including a 3D-drawing tool and a family bingo game

February Break is right around the corner. If you're looking for the best toys to help you curb cabin fever, contributing editor for The Toy Insider Charlene DeLoach shares some great board games and more to keep your kids, and yourself, entertained.

1. Top & Bake Pizza Counter (Melissa & Doug): Create fresh-baked pizza, made to order, with this deliciously unique 34-piece pizza making set. The set comes with a grated cheese shaker, wooden paddle, pizza box, reusable menu for placing orders, guide to help with pizza prep and play money to pay for your order! This is great for ages 3 and up.

2. Start+ Maker Bundle (3Doodler): This kit engages kids’ imaginations by giving them tools to express their ideas visually with the press of a button. Kids who love to invent and make things will find the perfect creative outlet as they build confidence, ingenuity and skill — all while drawing in 3D. This is recommended for kids 6 and older.

3. BrainBolt Genius (Educational Insights): Kids can supercharge their memory with the genius version of the mind-melting light-up game BrainBolt! Watch carefully as up to 21 lights flash at random. Then, kids can challenge their brain to repeat the patterns without missing a beat. This non-stop learning game is for kids 7 and up.

4. Chuckle and Roar Family Bingo (Buffalo Games): This family bingo game offers several different ways to learn. Kids can learn their animals with animal bingo and upper- and lower-case letters and letter/object association with alphabet bingo. This game is great for the whole family including ages 3 and up.

5. Wonders of Space Sensory Activity Kit (Hand2Mind): Kids can learn about outer space — planets, constellations, alien habitats and more — through endless hours of open-ended, screen-free sensory play. They can engage their senses while strengthening their fine motor skills, encouraging them to explore their ideas and facilitating independent play. Perfect for ages 4 and up.

