6 Top Retro and Trending Toys That Will Have Your Kids Jumping for Joy

Are you on the hunt for holiday gifts? Contributing Editor for The Toy Insider, Charlene DeLoach, shares some of the trendiest toys on the market right now that embrace some retro vibes, but will hit top trends on your kids' holiday lists this season.

6 Top Trendiest Toys for Kids of All Ages This Holiday Season:

1. Addison Rae Deluxe Music Fashion Doll: Bonkers Toys, ADDISONRAE

The Addison Rae deluxe doll is far from typical and embraces one of the most prominent Tik Tok stars of the moment. It's sure to keep up with the trends with 'Addison Rae's' ability to play dance music.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

2. Wooden Café Barista Coffee Shop: Melissa & Doug, Wooden Cafe Barista Coffee Shop

This toy captures the food frenzy trend and falls within the age category of 3+. It's great for hands-on play, and this wooden set comes with many interactive pieces.

3. 90 Years of Play Lego Set: Lego, 90 Years of Play 11021 | Classic | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US

DeLoach says that a lot of toys are celebrating their anniversary this year, including Legos. She says the retro sets are making a huge comeback, so if there's a time to pick up a limited edition set, now is the time to do it.

4. Monopoly Travel World Tour Board Game: Hasbro, Monopoly Travel World Tour Board Game for Families and Kids Ages 8+, Includes Token Stampers and Dry-Erase Gameboard | Monopoly

This game is another great retro gift that is perfectly generational, so the whole family can enjoy playing together.

5. Switcheroo Coding Crew: Learning Resources, Switcheroo Coding Crew Product | Learning Resources

Teaching kids code and having fun? It's the best of both worlds. Kids can learn how to program their own toys to move around while learning valuable skills.

6. STMT Journaling Set: Horizon Group USA, STMT Journaling Set by Horizon Group USA | Barnes & Noble®

Social, emotional, and wellness toys can help kids feel in tune with their emotions. This DIY journal helps kids from a young age express themselves.

For more toy recommendations, visit: 2022 Top Toys for Kids News and Reviews | The Toy Insider

Author and founder of "Here Wee Read", Charnaie Gordon, talks about how we can make sure our kids' libraries offer a wide range of viewpoints, and why it's important.