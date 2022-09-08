A Backstage Tour of the New MGM Music Hall at Fenway

The brand new MGM Music Hall at Fenway is finally open and is already a huge hit, so far bringing in artists such as Chris Stapleton and James Taylor. Up this weekend: Bruno Mars.

While the big-time acts make headlines, the venue is a star in and of itself.

The new building seats 5,000 people and as the Chairman of Live Nation New England Don Law explains, "The furthest seat in this house is 110 feet, which is close. It's closer than a lot of balconies in smaller theaters."

Derek Zagami got a chance to get an inside look at all the venue's features. He even got to go on stage and backstage.

Check out the complete VIP tour above!

For more show and event information, visit: MGM Music Hall at Fenway - 2022 show schedule & venue information - Live Nation

The grand opening celebration of the new MGM Music Hall in Fenway had many fun and exciting activities for guests to embrace the new space.