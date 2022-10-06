Amanda Mena Talks About Her Hit Song, What It Means to Influence Latino Communities

Amanda Mena is a force in the music world, and has been since winning the Spanish-American version of The Voice and scoring the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent. All while she was just a teenager.

Now, the 20-year-old is making waves at Berklee College of Music, about to open her own show.

Mena, a Lynn Native of Dominican descent, hit it big with her song 'Soy Latina' about how proud she is to be a Latino woman.

Now, she is a major influence within the Latino community and is a role model for young women everywhere.

She says, "I just want to say for anyone out there who has a dream, like, just stick to it and go for it and, like, never give up."

Mena stopped by The Hub Today and talked with Derek Zagami about her dreams and what's next.

Watch the interview above.