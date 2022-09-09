“Bar Rescue” Host Jon Taffer Opens New Taffer's Tavern In Watertown's Arsenal Yards

Looking to add another food and spirits location to enhance your dining experience? You're in luck.

The reality star and hospitality expert, Jon Taffer of the hit series "Bar Rescue", opened up his second location of Taffer's Tavern.

The new location is right in our back yards -- or should we say Arsenal Yards. Located in Watertown, the new Taffer's Tavern is a great place to meet old friends while making some new ones, all while enjoying flavorful food and craft cocktails.

Designed with traditional, old world taverns in mind, the space's inviting and warm atmosphere is ideal for making its guests feel comfortable and welcome.

Kwani Lunis had the opportunity to chat with Jon Taffer himself. Watch the full segment above to hear what he has to say about the restaurant's big opening.