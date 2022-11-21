Thanksgiving

Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests.

Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout.

Di Capua says start at the beginning with awesome appetizers. She suggests ordering Thanksgiving charcuterie boards from The Salty Pig in Back Bay.

They are sold in a box, so you can bring them home and put your twist on the delicious board.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When it comes to having those perfect side dishes, Di Capua says that Bakey on the Boston Common is one of her favorites. They offer an "everything but the turkey bundle." All you have to do is provide the bird and they will cover the rest.

Di Capua says it's perfect for providing a variety of goods for everyone in attendance.

For those of you who always save the best for last, Thanksgiving dessert is essential. Capo in South Boston is selling pies that you can pre-order, and she adds that they have such unique flavors to offer.

Still want some more tips? Watch above for Di Capua's segment on The Hub Today!

More food

food Aug 5, 2021

Jason Santos' Famed Buttermilk & Bourbon Restaurant is Opening in Watertown

boston restaurant talk Oct 26

California-Based Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Boston

A pound of fresh, skinless turkey breast has increased in price by over 100% in a year's time.

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingBOSTONRestaurantshub todaytakeout food
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us