Bond Vet Pet Primary and Urgent Care on Keeping Your Pet Safe This Summer

It’s so hot this summer, you may have trouble keeping cool. But don’t forget about your furry friends when the temperatures soar. 

Dr. Elizabeth Perkins from Bond Vet says, “We do get really concerned about heat-related illnesses in pets. It really is best to walk them early in the morning” or later in the afternoon when it’s not so hot.  

And make sure you avoid hot pavement. If it’s too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws. 

Bond Vet in Boston’s Seaport provides primary and urgent care for pets. You can make same day appointments and can even get help via telehealth appointments.  

“There are some issues that can be treated very well by telehealth, and behavioral health is one of them,” like separation anxiety, she says. 

Throughout the month of August, the stations of NBC Universal, including the NBC Boston stations, are committed to helping ‘Clear the Shelters.’

Bond Vet is proudly supporting the campaign. If you adopt a shelter pet in August and bring in proof, you can get a free exam at Bond Vet.

For more information on adopting a shelter animal, go to cleartheshelters.com

