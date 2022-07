We have the 4th of July and the French have the 14th of July, Bastille Day.

Our own Derek Zagami lived in France for three years and wanted to relive the flavors of Paris, so he visited PB Boulangerie Bistro.

The iconic Wellfleet bistro is owned and run by Michelin star chef Philippe Rispoli.

The bistro was shuttered during the pandemic but is now reopened, offering everything from Zagat-rated, flaky bakery items to fine French cuisine.

