Boston Ballet: City Dance 30 Years of Movement Premiere

The hour long documentary will air on NBC10Boston.

It's a sneak peek of the premiere of Boston Ballet: CityDance 30 Years of Movement, a documentary celebrating three decades of the Boston Ballet program that introduces third graders in the Boston public schools to the world of dance.

The documentary will air on NBC10 at 7:00p, Saturday, August 20th.

The kids who attend feel excited and happy. Jackie Conners says, "CityDance is the best part of my day." Jhudwandel Hall adds, "It means a lot to me because we get to do all these different [types] of dance."

The kids pick up the various styles of dance in no time. Austin Sa, a CityDance faculty and alum says, “For me as an educator, being able to see that progress over such a short period of time, it's truly eye-opening. It makes me so proud of what I do here every day.”  

CityDance is not only about exposing kids to performing arts but about creating a lifelong enthusiasm for dance culture.  

The documentary will also air on NECN Saturday, August 27th, at 7 p.m. on NECN, and on September 10th at 11:00a on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. 

