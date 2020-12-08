Sponsored Content

Brighten Your Holiday with ZooLights

The Annual ZooLights is back at the Stone Zoo this year to bring light to 2020. This is sponsored by Stone Zoo.

For more than 20 years Stone Zoo has hosted their beloved holiday tradition: ZooLights. The experience kicked off last month and runs through January 17th.

The family-friendly experience is a feast for the eyes, featuring hundreds of thousands of LED lights throughout the zoo.

As guests walk the one-way, tree-lit path they will see massive lantern displays (some seen at Boston Lights earlier this year), some of the Zoo's most popular animals, and other beautiful holiday-themed displays.

There's so much going on, it's sure to put your entire family in a holiday mood.

"It’s fun, it’s safe, it’s interactive. You get to learn about some animals as well. And, this time of year where many families can’t meet inside, this is a great, safe outdoor experience where you can come as a group," says Joe Gresci, Director of Guest Experience at Stone Zoo.

When it comes to COVID precautions, there's a mask mandate, social distancing is encouraged, there are several hand-sanitizing stations along the path, and you will see more staff around the Zoo to keep any crowds moving.

One important thing to note before you head out: You must reserve a ticket in advance at StoneZoo.org. It's one way the zoo is maintaining a safe number of visitors at any given time.

