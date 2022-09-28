Budget-Friendly Ways to Bring Glamourous Home Décor to Your Small Spaces

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through Pinterest looking at inspirations for the dream interior of your living space?

It may seem unattainable at times with how expensive some home décor can be nowadays, but what if we told you there was a way to do it all yourself?

Design expert and content creator Julie Sousa stopped by the Hub Today with a few inexpensive ideas to elevate the interior of your space. The ideas are apartment friendly for those of you who don't own a home or have small spaces you don't know what to do with.

Making your space feel homey is key and these user-friendly tricks are just the way to combine functionality and glamour into your style.

Watch to see Julie's suggestions.

For more about Julie Sousa, check out: Julie Sousa | Avant-Garde Home or @the_avantgarde on social media.

