Café Fresh Bagel: More Than Just a Bagel Shop

Café Fresh Bagel is a staple in Needham, Massachusetts, serving New Jersey-style bagels and bagel dishes for more than 20 years.

Owner James Papadopoulos has been working there since he was 13 years old, assisting his dad on the weekends. He says it's being a part of the community that counts. “I grew up in the business and it makes me happy seeing the same people coming in,” he says.

Whether it is the high school kids right down the street grabbing a sandwich before school starts, or a mother picking up lunch for the week, these locals can count on the fact that every bagel is all-natural.

Within the past few years, Papadopoulos took over the family business and has strived to keep it authentic to the highest possible degree. He says, “We don't use any kind of preservatives. We don't use any kind of fillers or oils."

Whether it is a bacon egg or cheese, nova lox sandwich, or even some day-old toasted bagel chips, Café Fresh has something for everyone.

