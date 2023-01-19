Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai Shares 3 Festive Recipes for the Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is a time for celebration and plenty of tasty food.

Celebrity chef Ming Tsai shares festive and flavorful ways you can celebrate the holiday and explore cooking from a entirely different flavor palate.

Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai Shares 3 Mouthwatering Recipes:

Double Fortune Bings

INGREDIENTS:

1 tb minced garlic

1 tb minced ginger

1 bu scallion sliced, green and white part separated

1/2 pound sliced Shiitake mushrooms

3 tb hoisin sauce

1 cup peeled edamame

1 package lumpia wrappers

Liquid Just Egg for egg wash

grape seed oil to cook

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

1 bottle Dim Sum Dipper

PREPARATION:

In a wok on high heat, coated with oil, sear the garlic, ginger and scallion whites, season. Add the shiitakes and wok stir till soft, season, about 3 min.

Add hoisin sauce and stir then add edamames. Transfer to a bowl to chill.

Make egg wash. In a pan coated heavily with oil, sear the bings until golden brown about 5 min. Serve with Dim Sum Dipper.

Money Box Choy

INGREDIENTS:

4 larger cloves garlic, sliced

2 tb ginger julienne

1 pound baby boy chow, washed

1/2 cup veggie stock

2 tb veggie oyster sauce (Wan Ja Shan)

juice and zest of 1 lemon

grape seed oil to cook

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

PREPARATION:

In a wok on high heat, coated with oil, sear the garlic, ginger, and wok chow, and season. Deglaze with stock and reduce by 1/2. Add sauce, season, add juice and garnish with lemon zest.

Double Poached Whole Ginger Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

1 large hand of ginger, washed, sliced thin

1 bunch scallions, 2 inch cuts

2 quarts chicken stock

1 tb cracked toasted white peppercorn

1 whole chicken, 3-5 pounds, washed, dried, seasoned well

grape seed oil to cook

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

PREPARATION:

In a small stock pot with a lid, add the ginger, scallions, white peppercorn and stock and bring to a simmer. Add the whole chicken, cover and on low heat bring to a simmer again. Turn off pot and let stand for 1 hr. Serve whole.

