Culinary tour: The delicious eats of Prince Edward Island

Anna Rossi is back on Prince Edward Island, or "Canada's Food Island" for a culinary tour. While it was seafood puts P.E.I. on the map as a culinary destination, they have so much more like potatoes, beef, beer, and even berries.

OYSTERS

P.E.I. has some of the best oysters in the world, specifically Raspberry Point Oysters, which are some of Anna's absolute favorites. She heads out on the water with General Manager James Power, who believes that "One of the best things about oysters is that you have a direct connection to where that oyster grew."

A perfect oyster is round with a teardrop shape. More importantly, it should have a thick belly, which is where you'll get the meat.

James even brought along his homemade red raspberry wine mignonette and, though Anna generally loves a classic mignonette, she couldn't help but adore the blend.

CRAFT BEER & BITES

Prince Edward Island has an enthusiastic craft beer scene, and Anna takes us to one of her must-stops: Lone Oak Beer Garden.

A beer flight is a must-try whenever you visit a great microbrewery. Anna enjoyed the variation of Lone Oak's lineup: they've got pilsners, IPAs, sours, seasonal saisons, and more.

Lone Oak's also got you covered if you're looking for some delicious bites to pair with your drinks. They've put their spin on a SmashBurger, as well as plenty of seafood. Anna tries some fresh, pan-seared Halibut as well as aromatic mussels. Her tip? If you don't have a fork, use the shell!

OG CATERING HOUSE AT MURRAY RIVER

At Old General Catering House at Murray River, Chef Christine and Paige bring a unique dining experience to the table with a modern vintage environment from the decor to the menu.

Chef Christine and Anna make their famous P.E.I. Seafood Chowder, which they pair with cheddar and buttermilk biscuits. It certainly lives up to the hype.

Paige joins the tasting and explains that her design inspiration comes from her family collections of collectibles and her lifelong passion for party planning and being able to tell the stories of where her family heirlooms come from. She also teases a potential bed and breakfast coming soon!

PEI FALL FLAVOURS FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL

The Fall Flavours Food and Drink Festival runs during the first two weeks of October, and they team up with both local and celebrity chefs in venues across the entire island. Planning your trip couldn't be easier: just head to their website and check out all the events!