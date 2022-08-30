Send Help

Derek Zagami on the Set of the New Boston-Based Series ‘Send Help'

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's no better person to get an exclusive inside look at the set of a new hit series than Derek Zagami.

DZ has the scoop on the new Boston-based comedy series, 'Send Help.'

Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo are the co-creators of the hit new TV Series, which follows a young first-generation Haitian American who is struggling to overcome the challenges faced in Hollywood.

More Derek Z

Pride Jun 1

Derek Zagami Talks to Bostonians About Pride

riverdance May 10

Riverdance Steps Out In Boston for 25th Anniversary

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The series also dives into a recent family tragedy that the main character has to come to terms with simultaneously.

DZ gets an inside look into Elie's childhood home. The series is loosely based on his life.

The series is an ALLBLK original that premiered on August 11th.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies, including recipes!)

T.V. star B.J. Novak shares his new directorial debut with the new movie "Vengeance" as he stars alongside Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae.

This article tagged under:

Send HelpBOSTONhub todayDerek Zagamithe hub today
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us