Derek Zagami on the Set of the New Boston-Based Series ‘Send Help'

There's no better person to get an exclusive inside look at the set of a new hit series than Derek Zagami.

DZ has the scoop on the new Boston-based comedy series, 'Send Help.'

Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo are the co-creators of the hit new TV Series, which follows a young first-generation Haitian American who is struggling to overcome the challenges faced in Hollywood.

The series also dives into a recent family tragedy that the main character has to come to terms with simultaneously.

DZ gets an inside look into Elie's childhood home. The series is loosely based on his life.

The series is an ALLBLK original that premiered on August 11th.

