Director's Take: Davis Guggenheim on New Documentary ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” pulls back the curtain on the beloved actor’s life: how he got started, shot to fame, faced an unexpected Parkinson’s diagnosis, and more.

The idea came to director and producer Davis Guggenheim during the pandemic. He was feeling lost and down, like many at that time, and was uplifted after reading Michael J. Fox’s books. He immediately thought “I need that movie.”

"Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" launched Michael J. Fox into the spotlight -- where he has stayed for decades -- making people laugh. In his new film, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," the star opens up to Hannah Donnelly about his rise to fame, career, early diagnosis with Parkinson's disease and the value of stillness in his life today.

Guggenheim brought the idea to Fox who loved it and felt like he still had something left to say. Both men brought one demand to the table. Guggenheim insisted it was not a movie about Parkinson’s and Fox required no pity. Both got what they wished for.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The film feels more like an upbeat 80's film than it does a documentary, which is exactly what Guggenheim was aiming for. And Fox’s ability to make audiences laugh continues to this day.

Now that the film is released Guggenheim has had time to reflect on the experience. “That’s a wonderful thing when you make a movie, when telling the movie changes your life. Michael has changed my life.”