Essex County Community Foundation Is Holding Event to Tackle Food Insecurity

A special event is happening this Friday that helps deserving communities get what they need to thrive.

The Essex County Community Foundation is hosting The Essex County Food Ecosystem: a NextLevel Hackathon.

Our own Anna Rossi is hosting the event, where legislators, food leaders, and others will use their diverse perspectives to think of longterm solutions to food insecurity in the area.

During the evening, participants will enjoy locally-sourced food and cocktails catered by Salem’s Root.

You'll also meet leading food organizers and learn about the state of the Essex County food ecosystem.

You can also engage in small groups for a high-energy thinking challenge in the hope of spurring change.

To register for the event, go to: NextLevel: Food Ecosystems in Essex County | Essex County Community Foundation (eccf.org)

