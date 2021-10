From cozy sweaters to football food, being ready to tackle the changing seasons is easy if you know what you need.

Our Maria Sansone caught up with lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio for her fall 2021 essentials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check them out above and then, to nab these fabulous finds, head to:

burlington.com

Collage. Com

www.readwithamira.com

Herdez Salsa - available at Star Market, Wegmans, Walgreens, and Target

This segment is brought to you by Spotlight Media Relations.