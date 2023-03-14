Food Frenzy: Dine Out Boston Is Back and Better Than Ever

Dine Out Boston is just around the corner. Over 140 restaurants in the city and surrounding areas are participating, offering prix fixe menus at various set prices.

And it’s more than just great meals and deals, there’s a charitable component as well. Two local nonprofits, The Esplanade Association and Zumix, will benefit from the Dine Out Boston Auction that began Monday, March 13.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit dineoutboston.com or meetboston.com.

