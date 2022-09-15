Football Fashion: Breaking Down Pre-Game Looks of Some Favorite NFL Stars

Are you ready for some football? Even if you're not, you may love the fashion show put on before the games by some of the NFL's best players.

Derek Zagami is joined by NBC Sports Boston host Amina Smith as they break down some of the style stats and the fashion do's and don'ts from week one of the NFL season.

Watch above to see the fashion evaluation of players like Aaron Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Trent Brown.

