Four Festive Cocktail & Mocktail Recipes For Holiday Entertaining

It's the season of celebration and that means festive gatherings on the agenda. But when it comes to drinks at parties, we all need to pace ourselves, or avoid the alcohol altogether.

If you're about to go to a party or host one, think about mocktail options along with all those cocktails.

Abbie Romanul from Raising the Bar and Matt Nuernberger from GrandTen Distilling have some recipes for you with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

4 Mocktail & Cocktail Holiday Drink Recipes:

1. Cocktail Holiday Mule: Courtesy of Matt Nuernberger, President of GrandTen Distilling

0.5 oz GrandTen Distilling Cranberry (Massachusetts Cranberry Liqueur)

1.5 oz GrandTen Distilling FirePuncher Vodka

0.5 oz Lime

Top with Ginger Beer

2. Mocktail Merry Mule: Courtesy of Abbie Romanul, Founder of Raising the Bar

1 oz Cranberry juice

1.5 oz Amethyst nonalcoholic spirit

0.5 oz Lime

Top with ginger beer

In a rocks glass over ice, combine cranberry juice and Amethyst nonalcoholic spirit. Top with ginger beer and give a generous squeeze of lime.

3. Cocktail Gin Daisy: Courtesy of Matt Nuernberger

1.5 oz GrandTen Distilling Wire Works American Gin

0.5 oz Pom Juice

Aromatic Bitters

0.25 oz Orange Juice

Top with soda water

4. Mocktail Merry & Bright: Courtesy of Abbie Romanul

1 oz Ceder’s Crisp nonalcoholic spirit

1 dropper full of All the Bitter alcohol-free aromatic bitters

1 oz Fresh clementine

2 oz chilled AVEC Hibiscus Pom mixer

Thyme and clementine slice to garnish

In a shaker with ice, combine the first three ingredients. Strain into a champagne flute and top with AVEC hibiscus pomegranate mixer. Garnish and enjoy!

