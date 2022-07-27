fashion

From Oyster Shucking to UpCycled Handbag

The upcycled Oyster Bag is as sturdy as it is fashionable

When the pandemic hit, and people were stuck inside striving to find some kind of inspiration, Oyster grower Brooke Lovett ditched her shucking knife and turned her wares into fashion.

The Oyster Bag Company was born, making upcycled handbags from sturdy oyster bags.

"Designed with authentic aquaculture farming equipment, we've created a bag as tough as the oysters that grow in them. 

"From the Petite Bag for everyday business to the Market Bag for the gym or grocery shopping, and the Jumbo, our answer to the perfect overnight or beach bag that won't hold sand, we have you covered for any occasion," says The Oyster Bag Company.

They promise to be fashionable for everyday use and fit any taste and style.

