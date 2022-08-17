How A Local Female Engineer Aims to Change the Muscle Recovery World

Boston is the birthplace of so many things rooted in innovation and fitness, and the new kid on the block is PACT led by local engineer and entrepreneur Bridget Hunter-Jones.

Hunter-Jones is leading a team to make personalized recovery possible with a percussive muscle massager that pairs with a handheld scanner and app to let you know the level of intensity you need.

The Chief Invention Officer is someone Hunter-Jones knows well, has worked with since she was a kid, and has looked up to for her entire life: her dad, Ian Hunter.

Jones had a home lab where his daughter could join him and lean on when things got hard as she navigated the male-dominated industry.

Jones explains that he is not surprised by his daughter’s ambition and success and enjoys working with her.

Hannah Donnelly spoke with Hunter-Jones about the mainly female staff, the device, what makes it different, and her journey bringing the product to market. Watch above.

