How Cape Abilities is Growing Opportunities on Cape Cod

At the heart of the Cape Abilities organization is the mission to help individuals with disabilities in their community.

Through education, counseling, resources, and job opportunities they empower their participants to achieve meaningful lives and roles in their community.

In recent years, they have opened two social enterprises, including the Cape Abilities Farm in Dennis, MA.

James Barnes, Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement, says that these businesses, “have changed everything” for the organization as they help spread the message and offer quality products to the community.

For more information visit: capeabilities.org.

