How One Organization is Helping Student-Athletes Destigmatize Mental Health Challenges

Victoria Garrick Browne always wanted to play volleyball at the University of Southern California, and she did. “Anyone who has a dream, you just imagine the highlights of it,” Browne explains. But, she says, even if dreams come true, they can look different than envisioned.

“I think the intensity of the lifestyle was just not something I understood. And I don't think you really can understand it until you get there and you're living it," she says.

The pressures of being a Division I walk-on – academically, socially, and athletically – began to add up and Browne began to struggle with anxiety. “I did kind of buy into that stigma of mental health being a weakness," she explains, "and I didn't want anyone to know that I was dealing with that.“

She finally sought help in her sophomore year, and things changed. She says, “I'm learning tools and tips to navigate my mind, how to deal with my anxiety, my depression, the body image issues I had, and I'm getting better.”

Browne spoke up while she was in school in a now popular TEDx talk to help others.

Since graduating she has continued to be vocal and support student-athletes struggling with their mental health by founding The Hidden Opponent.

The non-profit provides education and support for colleges and universities across the country to destigmatize mental health. Browne credits her team with making it all happen. This year they have more than 800 college captains.

Browne offers her advice to athletes who have trouble transitioning from demands off the field or court into so-called 'normal' life.

She says, “It's just remembering that although the thing that you're going to do is going to change, you might not be showing up to practice and, like, playing the same sport or position, but you're still driven, you're still coachable, you're still a leader. You still know how to work with a group of other people. You still know how to take direction and apply it and how to work towards success.”

Morgan's Message is a non-profit named for Morgan Rodgers, who died by suicide. Now, the non-profit helps athletes everywhere, including here in Massachusetts, prioritize mental health.