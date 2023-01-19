Tips/Advice

How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter

Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!

House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.

3 Ways to Take Care of Your House Plants:

  • Hydration – Quontay explains that if we as humans are feeling dry, our plants are probably feeling the same way.
    • The first way to create a more friendly environment is to invest in a humidifier to add moisture back to the air.
    • Another option is a mister to add moisture to the leaves. But be warned, misting them does not take the place of watering them. You should still remain on the same watering cycle while resisting over-watering! 
    • If you don’t know when that is, a moisture-level reader can be extremely helpful to help identify what it needs.
  • Trim – Grab your scissors and get to trimming the ‘dead ends’ off your plants! This encourages new growth.
  • Use Good Soil – Make sure that your soil has ‘stuff’ in it so that it allows the plants to breathe.
For more great tips or to learn more about Quantay’s house calls visit emeraldcityplantshop.com.

When so many businesses were closing their doors during the pandemic, Quontay Turner opened the doors of Emerald City Plant Shop in Norwood, the first Black-owned plant shop in New England. Hannah Donnelly shows how it has really blossomed over the last year with support from the community.

