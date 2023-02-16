Beauty

How to Keep Your Skin Nourished and Moisturized During the Cold Months

NBC Universal, Inc.

Need some help with your winter skin woes? Michelle Simeone, licensed esthetician and “Live by Skin” founder, offers some tips to keep your skin hydrated.

  1. Skin Care Layering

Good skin care is important and proper layering is essential to ensuring that the skin is absorbing it. Always start with a non-drying, gentle cleanser. Michelle suggests cleansing twice to ensure a clean surface for the products to penetrate. Then, start with your thinnest products and progress to the thicker products — this includes a hydrating serum. Michelle suggests using a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and/or glycerin in the top five ingredients. Next comes your moisturizer. And finally, apply any oils in your routine.

If you want to really elevate the process, seal everything in with a hydrating mask (Michelle’s favorite is Face Reality's HydraCalm mask, because it doesn’t clog pores).

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

  1. Luscious Lips

Don’t forget your lips! The good news is that you can apply all of your skin care products to your lips. Michelle suggests sealing it in with your favorite lip balm.

  1. Sunscreen

The temps may be cooler, but the sun is still shining bright. Be sure to keep something with SPF in your routine. Michelle prefers chemical sunscreens because they leave a hydrated finish on the skin and can be easier to apply. If you plan to go outside, make sure to apply additional layers every hour or so.

  1. Full-Body Hydration

Michelle’s best tip to fight dry skin on the body is to apply moisturizer right after the shower when the skin is still wet.

Hub Today

Want the scoop on EVERYTHING going on in Boston and around the Bay State? Watch The HUB Today, Tuesday-Thursday 11:30a on NBC10 Boston. Plus, The Hub Today Presents Mom2Mom Mondays at 11:30a and The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry Fridays at 11:30a.

tv shows 4 hours ago

NBC's ‘Quantum Leap': Chatting With Stars Caitlin Basset and Ernie Hudson

jazz music 4 hours ago

This Berklee Professor Just Became the Youngest Grammy Winner in His Category

For more tips follow Michelle on social: @livebyskin

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)
Brown & Coconut: plant-based skin care, started by sisters Letisha Izuchi and Zeena Brown, that is taking the beauty world by storm.

This article tagged under:

Beautyskin care
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us