How to Pose for the Perfect Photo

Looking to improve your social media pictures and build self confidence? It's never easy to know the best way to pose for pics to get a flattering result.

Social media sensation and posing expert Christine Buzan says there are ways to look and feel your best for every snapshot, regardless of your size or age.

She says there are tricks for sitting and standing, for single or group photos. She shares some do's and don'ts when it comes to posing and posting.

Watch to see Christin Buzan's tips.

